Supporting Our Schools: Distance Learning

NBC and Telemundo stations are accepting donations through August

By Staff Reports

When school is out, we get to work. And this summer, we're getting every student the tools they need to continue remote learning.

It's the focus of the fourth annual NBC and Telemundo stations donation drive, Supporting Our Schools.

The annual campaign has delivered hundreds of thousands of dollars and supplies to underprivileged schools across New England.

With classrooms closed for the foreseeable future, our mission is to get those supplies directly into the hands of the teachers.

New or refurbished laptops, tablets, phones, monitors, batteries and connectivity devices, along with supplies or monetary donations, are being accepted through the NBC Universal 2020 Supporting Our Schools -- Distance Learning campaign, now through August.

To donate, click here.

