US Supreme Court

Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts Stresses Need for Judicial Independence

His annual New Year's Eve report on the federal judiciary came at the end of a year that brought repeated calls for changes in the Supreme Court

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo Chief Justice John Roberts sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea from South Carolina to reimpose the death penalty on a South Carolina inmate whose death sentence stood for two decades until a federal appeals court threw it out in August. Chief Justice John Roberts did not comment in denying the state's request to stop the clock on a lower court order in favor of inmate Sammie Lee Stokes.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said the nation's federal courts are doing a better job of policing themselves, which he called essential for the ability of the judicial branch to maintain its independence.

His annual New Year's Eve report on the federal judiciary came at the end of a year that brought repeated calls for changes in the Supreme Court.

A commission appointed by President Joe Biden explored adding more justices or limiting the length of their terms, as the court became the most conservative in nearly a century.

US Supreme Court
