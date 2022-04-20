surfing

Surfer Pulled From Water Off Cape Cod

The surfer's condition was not immediately known

A surfer was hospitalized Wednesday after being pulled from the ocean off a Cape Cod beach.

Wellfleet police said they received several 911 calls around 10:45 a.m. reporting a surfer attached to a surfboard who was face down at LeCount Hollow Beach.

The first officer to arrive at the scene went into the water with several surfers and brought the male victim onto the beach. Once out of the water, Wellfleet EMS personnel began life-saving measures before taking the victim by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

Wellfleet police said they are investigating the incident along with state police assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

No further information was available.

