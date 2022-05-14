Massachusetts

Surveillance Footage Shows ‘Suspicious' Man Approach Children in Hanson, Police Say

The man reportedly asked the children if they wanted any toys and then told them to "just get in" to his van

Police in Hanson, Massachusetts are investigating a report of a suspicious man who allegedly approached children and tried to get them to get into his van Saturday morning.

According to police, a caller reported that his son and a friend, who are both under 12, were approached on Whitman Street by a man, who reportedly asked the kids if they wanted any toys. When the children said no, the man told one of them to "just get in" to his van, police said.

The suspect is described as having a short buzzcut and glasses and is believed to be between 35-40 years of age.

The children ran away and told their parents. No one was hurt.

Officers found home surveillance footage that shows a white work van, possibly a Ford E-Series E-250 cargo van with roof racks and running boards, drive past the boys twice - the second time the van stopped and the driver spoke with them. The children said the van was rusty and had writing on the back, but they did not remember what it said, according to police.

The man drove off heading toward East Washington Street.

Anyone with information on this incident or who recognizes the van pictured above is asked to call the Hanson Police Department at 781-293-4625.

