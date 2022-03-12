Suspect in Custody After Fires at New Britain Houses of Worship

A suspect is in custody after fires at two houses of worship in New Britain on Friday night.

Crews first responded to 76 Winter St. to a synagogue called Congregation Tephereth Israel at about 8 p.m.

"The damage is pretty extensive, but thankfully the New Britain Fire Department showed up quickly and was able to knock it down," Stewart said.

Shortly after, firefighters received a report of a second fire at 99 Franklin Square, which is Saint Matthew Lutheran Church.

Stewart said this fire was much smaller than the one on Winter Street. No one was inside at the time of the fires and there are no injuries.

On Saturday morning, officials said police have a suspect in custody. The suspect will be charged with arson in connection to the two fires, according to Stewart's office. The suspect's identity has not been released.

About 20 minutes after crews were called to the fire on Franklin Square, they were notified of a burglary that happened at a third church on South Main Street.

Stewart said the church is a few feet away from Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, where the second fire happened.

"In my opinion, I think there's no doubt that these incidents are connected. This is just too coincidental to not believe that but obviously the professionals are going to do the investigations and they'll see what they can find," Stewart said.

"But this is definitely alarming. We never hear of situations like this where churches are targeted so it certainly has our backs up," she continued.

There will be an increased police presence out on Sunday to make sure people feel safe attending services, according to Stewart.

Both fires are under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.