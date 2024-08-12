Suspect arrested in Hartford, Conn. hit-and-run that killed woman: police

A 23-year-old Portland woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Hartford on Sunday morning, according to police, and they have arrested a suspect.

Officers responded to Franklin Avenue and Adelaide Street around 6:11 a.m. after a Jeep and a Toyota minivan collided.

The Jeep had overturned and the driver, 23-year-old Tonyque Davis, of Portland, was unresponsive. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced, police said.

The driver of the minivan had left the scene before emergency crews arrived, police said.

Investigators identified a suspect and took a 44-year-old Hartford man into custody on Sunday night.

He has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility involving death, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and illegal operation of motor vehicle without insurance.