Suspect Arrested in North Attleboro Abandoned Puppy Case: Police

Police in North Attleboro, Massachusetts have arrested a person accused of abandoning a puppy on the side of the road last month.

Police say Dominique Scott appeared in court on Thursday and faces a cruelty to animals charge. Scott allegedly abandoned the 12-month-old Chihuahua puppy on the side of the road.

A woman found the puppy on Feb. 26 while walking her own dog. It was not clear how long the puppy was there, but this happened not long after a snowstorm.

According to a statement from police, the puppy named Axel is doing "fantastic".

Officials urge the public to reach out to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter with any adoption inquires.