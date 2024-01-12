Southington

Suspect charged with murder in death of man found inside Southington home

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a suspect in the April 2023 death of a 55-year-old man in Southington.

Brian Seholm, 25, of Torrington, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in connection of the death of Dominick Francischelli.

Francischelli was found dead inside his home on Douglas Street on April 11, 2023.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Francischelli was strangled and his death was ruled a homicide.

Seholm and Francischelli knew each other and Seholm was at the house on Douglas Street on the night of Francischelli's death, according to police.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Seholm and took him into custody in Torrington Thursday.

He was held on $2 million and is scheduled to appear in court in New Britain on Friday.

