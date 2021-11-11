U.S. Capitol riot

Suspect in Capitol Riot Attack on Officer Arrested After Another Suspect Identifies Him

Gregory Lamar Nix, 52, of Cleveland, Alabama, hit the Capitol police officer twice, including once on the head, and threw a flagpole at him, prosecutors said

An Alabama man accused of hitting a Capitol police officer with a flagpole on Jan. 6 was arrested Wednesday after another riot suspect identified him, according to the Justice Department.

Gregory Lamar Nix, 52, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, and other charges.

He was arrested in Cleveland, Alabama, where he lives, and made his first court appearance Wednesday in the Northern District of Alabama, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia. It is unclear if Nix has a lawyer.

