The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month made "creepy" and inappropriate comments to women at a Pennsylvania brewery, the owner told NBC News.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, made comments under his breath or if only one person was working at the bar, the owner said. The exchanges occurred months ago.

Jordan Serulneck, the owner of Seven Sirens Brewing Company in Bethlehem, said Kohberger asked women on staff or customers who they were at the brewery with, where they lived and what their work schedule was.

He stopped visiting the brewery after Serulneck approached him about the staff's complaints, Serulneck said.

Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on a murder warrant in the Nov. 13 deaths of the students in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger was studying criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, about 10 miles from Moscow.

