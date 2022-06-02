Bridgeport

Suspect in Murder of Conn. Woman Found Dead After Tennessee Standoff: Police

A man suspected in the murder of a woman in Bridgeport last month was found dead in Tennessee and police said the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Bridgeport police had been looking for 28-year-old Glenn Pettway who they said was suspected of killing Marisol Dumeng on May 28.

On Wednesday, Bridgeport Police received an anonymous tip that Pettway was hiding out in Jackson, Tennessee and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force provided information to Tennessee law enforcement.  

On Wednesday evening, law enforcement confirmed he was inside a residence and had a handgun, Bridgeport Police said.  

After a lengthy standoff, authorities went into the Tennessee home Thursday and found Pettway dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Bridgeport police.

They are investigating and said an additional arrest or arrests are anticipated.   

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8471) or contact BPD Homicide Detective Tom Harper at 203-581-5239.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

