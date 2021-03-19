Suspect in New Hampshire Kidnapping Stopped on I-91 in CT: State Police

Connecticut state police arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a teen and a preteen from New Hampshire.

State police said they were alerted Friday morning of an Amber Alert after a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old young woman were kidnapped from New Hampshire.

They said it was reported that the suspect, 18-year-old Cameron Snody, of Fort Worth, Texas, had traveled to New Hampshire to meet the victims, stole a 2006 Saturn Ion registered in New Hampshire and left with the victims.

Troopers had information that Snody might be traveling in the area of Interstate 91 North, so they responded to several locations along I-91 and troopers saw a vehicle that might be involved on I-91 North, near exit 23, around 10:14 a.m. and stopped the vehicle. Exit 23 is in the Rocky Hill area.

Snody surrendered and was taken into custody.

The two victims were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

State police said Snody was charged with larceny in the third degree and fugitive from justice.

New Hampshire authorities have started the extradition process to have Snody brought back to New Hampshire to face kidnapping charges.

He was held in lieu of a $500,000.