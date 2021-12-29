Suspect in Florida Hit-and-Run That Killed 2 Kids Has Courtroom Outburst

A judge decided Wednesday that the suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors that killed two children and hospitalized four more will be held in jail without bond.

Sean Charles Greer was arrested late Tuesday after physical evidence led detectives to him following the Monday afternoon crash, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding, scuffled with a deputy and knocked over a podium. The court session was delayed for a minute as he was taken from the room.

“We seem to have lost him for a moment,” Judge Joseph Murphy said during the videotaped hearing. Someone then told Murphy, “Your honor, he stepped away. He didn’t want to come back before the judge.”

The 27-year-old is accused of running over six children, killing 6-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Paris Kyli-Ann Jones.

Greer faces 14 charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.

The judge also ordered Greer "not to drive or operate any vehicle that is motorized anywhere, anytime," and deemed him "an extreme flight risk."

Authorities received a call Monday regarding a crash with injuries in Wilton Manors at 2:48 p.m.

Police said that a 2009 Honda Accord Sedan, driven by Greer, was traveling southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue at the same time that a Broward County Transit bus was stopped to drop off a passenger.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the driver responsible for the hit-and-run crash that struck six young children, killing two of them in Wilton Manors, according to BSO Tuesday. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports.

As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, it began to merge into the right-thru lane from the edge of the roadway. The Honda approached the bus from behind but the driver failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, almost striking the front driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus.

The Honda then veered right and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, striking the children. The vehicle then accelerated and fled the area.

Andrea Fleming and Jones died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stukes, Johnathan Carter and Andre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, police said. Carter was released from the hospital as of Wednesday.

Physical evidence on the scene and other information led detectives to identify the vehicle involved which was then released among law enforcement agencies. It was later located in Wilton Manors.

Police said the vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in the crash. The front bumper was missing, which was located at the scene.

Detectives arrested Greer, who they say confessed to his involvement.

His court-appointed public defender said Greer suffers from asthma, depression and insomnia, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

According to prosecutors, Greer's Florida driver's license has been suspended since 2016. He also has arrests, including for possession of cannabis, petty theft and driving with a suspended license, dating to 2013.