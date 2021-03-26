Armed Robbery Suspect Steals Police Cruiser in Rockland, Barricaded in Vehicle in Quincy

Police said an armed robbery suspect stole a Rockland police cruiser on Friday morning and is now stopped and barricaded inside the vehicle in Quincy.

The vehicle is now stopped in Quincy and state police said the suspect may be barricaded inside.

Quincy police confirmed that they are assisting Rockland police with their stolen cruiser.

"This is an active situation," Quincy police said on Twitter.

The stolen cruiser is now stopped right off the ramp at Burgin Parkway near the Home Depot.

There are no details yet on how the incident began.

State police confirmed they are involved, and that the stolen vehicle was a local police cruiser. They also said the suspect may have barricaded himself inside the cruiser in Quincy.

Police and highway officials said the Route 3 northbound/southbound Exit 42 ramps to Burgin Parkway and Quincy Center are also closed due to police activity. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.