Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder on the Loose After Fleeing From Police

A suspect wanted on assault and attempted murder charges is on the loose after fleeing from police at a rest stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Tuesday morning.

State police said their violent fugitive apprehension unit attempted to arrest a male suspect shortly after 8 a.m. when he fled on foot into the woods near the Charlton Plaza rest stop.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Numerous troopers established a perimeter and began searching the area along with K-9 units.

An hour later, police said they found an SUV that fled the scene after the suspect ran from it in Worcester at a Walmart off Route 146. The female driver of that vehicle was detained for further investigation.

State police said they terminated their search in the woods near the rest stop around 10:15 a.m. without locating the suspect. The investigation into his whereabouts is ongoing.

Police have not released the suspect's name or a description.