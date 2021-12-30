Suspects Fired BB Gun at Motorist, Pedestrian, Police Say

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are searching for a group of young males accused of shooting a BB gun at a passing motorist and a pedestrian on Wednesday night.

Manchester police said they received a call around 11 p.m. from a woman at the TD Bank on South Main Street who said she had been shot by a BB gun.

The woman told police she was in her car, stopped at the intersection of Granite and Second streets, when a silver SUV occupied by three young males pulled up alongside her and the front passenger motioned for her to roll down her window. She did so, and the front passenger asked her for directions. She was unable to help as she was not from the area.

At this point, the woman said the males began calling her names and a passenger in the front seat started shooting what she believed to be a BB gun. One of the BBs hit her in the leg and another narrowly missed her daughter.

The woman described the driver as a male, possibly a teenager, with short blondish hair. The front passenger's face was concealed, but he had dark hair and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. She said the passenger in the back seat was a heavy-set male with blond hair. The woman was also able to provide police with a license plate number.

Around the same time as that incident, a man walked into WMUR-TV on South Commercial Street and asked the staff to call police. He said he had been shot with a BB gun while walking west on Granite Street from Elm Street when a silver SUV drove by.

Police were able to determine that the SUV was registered to a Hillsboro resident. Hillsboro police located the vehicle a short time later, but there were only two people inside.

Manchester police said the incidents remain under investigation and charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information about these incidents or additional incidents is asked to call them at (603) 668-8711.