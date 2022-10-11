Hartford

Police ID Man Who Died After Assault in Hartford, Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 38-year-old Hartford man has died after an assault in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police have identified him as Antonio Tosado-Lopez, who's last known address was on Park Street in Hartford.

Hartford police officers found him when they responded to the back of 700 Park St. to investigate the report of an unconscious male.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tosado-Lopez had blunt force facial trauma and Hartford Fire treated him until EMS arrived.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead almost immediately after he arrived, officials said.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 14 mins ago

Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial' Case

Christmas 45 mins ago

This Year's White House Christmas Tree Will Come From a Pennsylvania Farm

A suspicious death is under investigation in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Tosado-Lopez's death was originally categorized as suspicious as police worked to determine what happened to him. Authorities said he wasn't shot and wasn't stabbed. It is believed he was assaulted by someone's hands and maybe feet.

Police have recovered video and are working to determine a suspect. Officials said it appears the assault was targeted.

This marks the 31st homicide in Hartford this year.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us