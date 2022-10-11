Police ID Man Who Died After Assault in Hartford, Conn.

A 38-year-old Hartford man has died after an assault in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police have identified him as Antonio Tosado-Lopez, who's last known address was on Park Street in Hartford.

Hartford police officers found him when they responded to the back of 700 Park St. to investigate the report of an unconscious male.

Tosado-Lopez had blunt force facial trauma and Hartford Fire treated him until EMS arrived.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead almost immediately after he arrived, officials said.

Tosado-Lopez's death was originally categorized as suspicious as police worked to determine what happened to him. Authorities said he wasn't shot and wasn't stabbed. It is believed he was assaulted by someone's hands and maybe feet.

Police have recovered video and are working to determine a suspect. Officials said it appears the assault was targeted.

This marks the 31st homicide in Hartford this year.