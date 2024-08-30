new haven

Streets closed after suspicious devices were found near city hall in New Haven, Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Streets around New Haven City Hall are closed after three suspicious devices were found on Orange Street and police are asking people to avoid the area.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said someone called around 7:15 a.m. or 7:30 a.m. to report suspicious activity outside City Hall after someone took canisters out of a backpack and threw them toward the building.

Streets have been shut down and City Hall and 200 Orange St. were evacuated as a precaution.  

According to the mayor, three canisters were found and officials do not yet know what is in them.

The bomb squad has responded and removed one device for controlled detonation and the same will be done with the other two devices, Elicker said.

The area is expected to be shut down until around 11:30 a.m. or noon.

U.S. & World

Paralympics 16 mins ago

What is the meaning of the Paralympic logo?

36 mins ago

Murder conviction remains reinstated for Adnan Syed in ‘Serial' case as court orders new hearing

The mayor said officials are trying to identify the person who left the canisters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us