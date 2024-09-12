Thompson

State police investigating suspicious fire in Thompson, Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire has destroyed a home in Thompson and state police said the fire is suspicious.

State troopers from Troop D responded to the house fire on Quaddick Town Farm Road in Thompson around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday.

They said the local fire marshal requested detectives from the state police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and they have determined that the fire was suspicious.

Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime Squad were also requested and have responded to the scene.

No additional information has been released.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene has seen two ambulances at the scene.

Video from the scene also shows vehicles that have been destroyed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Thompson
