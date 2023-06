Authorities are on scene where an SUV crashed into a building in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston on Saturday morning.

Boston Fire says they are responding to the incident in Hadassah Way.

Companies responding to a car into a building at Hadassah Way in the Back Bay. There are no injuries to report. A building inspector will investigate the damage to the building. pic.twitter.com/pxfWcfjr5Q — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 3, 2023

No injuries were reported.

A building inspector will be investigating the damage the car did to the building.

More information was not immediately available.