Tacko Fall Gets Huge Ovation From Celtics Fans in Return to TD Garden

WATCH: Tacko gets huge ovation in return to TD Garden originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The sight of Tacko Fall was all it took to send the TD Garden crowd into a frenzy during his time with the Boston Celtics. That hasn't changed with the 7-foot-6 phenom now playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fall returned to Boston to face his former team Wednesday night and made his first career NBA start. The fan favorite received a huge ovation during player introductions.

Watch:

HE'S BAAAAACKKKK!!! Tacko is back and starting for the #CAVS ð®ð¥ @tackofall99 pic.twitter.com/w6nknDlDJA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 23, 2021

Suffice to say, Celtics fans' love for Tacko hasn't wavered.

Wednesday night's game vs. the C's marks Fall's ninth appearance this season.