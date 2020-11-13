Tacko Fall Reflects on 1st Year in Boston: ‘If I Could Retire Here, I Probably Would'

Tacko Fall fondly reflects on first year with Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tacko Fall only appeared in seven games for the Boston Celtics during his rookie season, but all seven were filled with excitement.

The 7-foot-5 phenom instantly became the center of attention whenever he stepped onto the court and received the loudest of cheers from the TD Garden crowd. For Tacko, his first year in Boston was a dream come true.

“I tell a lot of people, if I could retire here, I probably would,” Fall said, per Boston.com.

“You can tell when someone really wants you and believes in you,” he added. “That’s something that I really felt from Boston right away.”

Fall spent most of his 2019-20 season with the Maine Red Claws of the G League. There, he averaged 12.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.

After being with the Celtics in the Orlando bubble for the team's conference finals loss to the Miami Heat, Fall believes the team is primed to make another run in 2021.

“I really believe we could have gone all the way,” Fall said. “We had the talent and the drive to do it. Because of that, it’s going to give us an edge next season, and I’m really looking forward to everybody coming back and getting to work. I’m sure everyone’s focus will be on another level.”

The 2021 NBA season is scheduled to get underway on Dec. 22.