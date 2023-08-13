boston restaurant talk

Taco Bell taking over former Boston music club space, plus more openings and closings

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Alexi Rosenfeld | Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between August 7 and August 13, 2023.

Craft Beer Cellar and Trinktisch Restaurant in Belmont Are Up for Sale
The flagship location of a group of specialty beer shops and its sibling beer hall are both being put on the market.
Full Story

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Windward Grille Restaurant in Essex Has Closed
A North Shore restaurant that resided in an historic space has closed down.
Full Story

Taco Bell Cantina Is Apparently Looking to Open in the Former Great Scott Space in Allston
It looks like the urban cantina concept of a chain of Mexican dining spots could be taking over the space where a landmark music club had been.
Full Story

Sloane's Opens in Allston
Earlier this year, it was reported that a new restaurant would be replacing a deli in Allston, and now we have learned that it has debuted.
Full Story

U.S. & World

recall alert 1 hour ago

Nestle recalls some batches of Toll House ‘break and bake' cookie dough bars

Michigan 1 hour ago

Detroit woman says she found a live frog in a sealed spinach container

Fields West Opens in the Former Glenville Stops Space in Allston
A new restaurant, bar, art gallery, and social space has debuted in Allston after being in the works since last fall.
Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us