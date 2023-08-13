Taco Bell taking over former Boston music club space, plus more openings and closings

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between August 7 and August 13, 2023.

Craft Beer Cellar and Trinktisch Restaurant in Belmont Are Up for Sale

The flagship location of a group of specialty beer shops and its sibling beer hall are both being put on the market.

Full Story



Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Windward Grille Restaurant in Essex Has Closed

A North Shore restaurant that resided in an historic space has closed down.

Full Story



Taco Bell Cantina Is Apparently Looking to Open in the Former Great Scott Space in Allston

It looks like the urban cantina concept of a chain of Mexican dining spots could be taking over the space where a landmark music club had been.

Full Story



Sloane's Opens in Allston

Earlier this year, it was reported that a new restaurant would be replacing a deli in Allston, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

Full Story



Fields West Opens in the Former Glenville Stops Space in Allston

A new restaurant, bar, art gallery, and social space has debuted in Allston after being in the works since last fall.

Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!