Tahoe avalanche survivor describes being buried under the snow before his rescue

Jason Parker was snowboarding at Palisades Tahoe on Wednesday when an avalanche erupted on the mountain, burying him underneath feet of snow and killing one man.

It was the first day the KT-22 chairlift was open at the ski resort in Olympic Valley, California, and Parker and his fiancée both had a day off, so, despite the low visibility and strong winds, they decided to hit the slopes.

"It was open, and we took advantage of it," Parker, who lives just outside downtown Reno, told NBC News.

When they reached the peak of KT-22, Parker and his partner turned right and had a successful trip down the mountain. They then went back up to do it again, but this time, around 9:25 a.m. local time, they went to the left.

Parker, 52, an experienced skier and snowboarder with 35 years under his belt, headed down the mountain first with his partner trailing. Eventually, he said, he felt some "slough come by me," which was "nothing to worry about."

"Five seconds later, that's when the avalanche hit me," Parker said. "It swept me off my feet, threw me onto my back."

