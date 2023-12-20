Boston

Taking a closer look at stadium plans for Boston's new women's soccer team

By Greg Ryan

The partners behind Boston's new professional women’s soccer team have formally filed their plans to renovate Franklin Park's White Stadium with the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

Boston Unity Soccer Partners LLC submitted a project notification form with the BPDA this week that lays out specifics for the project. The group owns an expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League that is set to begin play in 2026.

