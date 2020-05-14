Boston

Taking Back the Streets: Expanded Sidewalks, Bike Lanes Coming Soon to Boston

Other major cities have implemented the strategy in order to more easily maintain social distancing practices for pedestrians.

By Melanie Tymn

NBC Universal, Inc.

According to Boston.com, city officials are looking into repurposing Boston streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a Boston City Council hearing Tuesday night, Vineet Gupta, the director of planning for the city transportation department, explained the city is looking to expand sidewalks into driving lanes in specified locations this month to make room for people to walk and ride bicycles.

Other cities across the world have made similar moves to allow for increased social distancing.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Coronavirus Updates: Ousted Official Says US Lacks Vaccine Plan; CDC Reopening Guidance

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Burr Steps Aside as Senate Intelligence Chair Amid FBI Probe

On Monday, Mayor Marty Walsh cited Hanover Street as one example of a street that could be closed to vehicle traffic in order to increase distance for outdoor dining and pedestrians. But one issue that still needs to be looked at is how emergency vehicles would access the area.

“We're going to be looking at all the different ideas, and we're going to be reaching out to the community for input," he said.

The city is also searching for ways to allow for more social distancing on buses. Walsh explained that subway ridership is down, but essential workers still heavily rely on buses.

This article tagged under:

Bostoncoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us