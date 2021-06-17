Red Sox Pitching Prospect Impresses in Return From Injury

Houck impresses for WooSox in return from injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Things couldn't have gone much better for Tanner Houck in his first start back from injury Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox prospect, who has been sidelined with a flexor strain in his right arm since May 9, took the mound for Triple-A Worcester vs. the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and was lights out. Houck tossed three no-hit innings (45 pitches, 26 strikes) with six strikeouts and one walk. His fastball hovered around 95-96 mph and five of his strikeouts came on a slider.

Not too shabby.

Houck could provide a major boost to a Boston pitching staff that has struggled lately. The soon-to-be 25-year-old was a bright spot in 2020, winning all three of his starts while boasting a 0.53 ERA and 0.88 WHIP.