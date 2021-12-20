Tatum Named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

After a rocky start to the 2021-22 season, Jayson Tatum has returned to All-Star form.

The Boston Celtics star has been named the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 of the campaign. It's Tatum's fifth time earning the honor in his young career.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns was named Player of the Week for the Western Conference.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 9.



West: Karl-Anthony Towns (@Timberwolves)

East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/hAhcwXxxHj — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2021

Tatum shook off his early shooting struggles (and shot 49.6% from the field last week. The 23-year-old averaged 31.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.0 rebounds over those three games and has scored at least 24 points in every game so far this month. He dropped a season-high 42 points in Boston's win over the Milwaukee Bucks last Monday.

The Celtics have listed Tatum as questionable for Monday night due to a left ankle sprain. But if he's able to take the court, he'll look to stay hot as the Boston hosts the rival Philadelphia 76ers.