Tatum Named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

By Justin Leger

Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After a rocky start to the 2021-22 season, Jayson Tatum has returned to All-Star form.

The Boston Celtics star has been named the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 of the campaign. It's Tatum's fifth time earning the honor in his young career.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns was named Player of the Week for the Western Conference.

Tatum shook off his early shooting struggles (and shot 49.6% from the field last week. The 23-year-old averaged 31.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.0 rebounds over those three games and has scored at least 24 points in every game so far this month. He dropped a season-high 42 points in Boston's win over the Milwaukee Bucks last Monday.

The Celtics have listed Tatum as questionable for Monday night due to a left ankle sprain. But if he's able to take the court, he'll look to stay hot as the Boston hosts the rival Philadelphia 76ers.

