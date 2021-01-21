Tatum Ruled Out for Friday's 76ers Game as He Recovers From COVID

Celtics injury report: Tatum won't play in second game vs. 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be without star forward Jayson Tatum in Friday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

It's the second of two road games versus the Sixers this week. Philly beat Boston 117-109 on Wednesday night.

The team released its latest injury report Thursday evening, and Tatum was one of three players ruled out. Rookie forward Aaron Nesmith also is questionable to play due to lower back spasms.

Here's the full injury report:

Aaron Nesmith (Low Back Spasms) - QUESTIONABLE

Carsen Edwards (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Romeo Langford (Right Wrist Surgery) - OUT

Jayson Tatum (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Tatum has missed the C's last three games after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He's getting closer to a return but isn't ready just yet.

The Celtics got All-Star point guard Kemba Walker back on Sunday after he missed the first 11 games of the season recovering from a knee injury. Friday will be his third game back, and C's head coach Brad Stevens said Thursday that the veteran guard's minutes restriction will be increased from 20 minutes to a range between 25 and 28 minutes.