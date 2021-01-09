Tatum to Enter Quarantine, Miss 10 to 14 Days for Celtics: Report

Report: Tatum expected to enter quarantine, will miss 10-14 days originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the Celtics thought their depth was tested with Robert Williams, Tristan Thompson, and Grant Williams sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, it's about to get a lot worse.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Jayson Tatum is expected to join his teammates on the sidelines and will enter quarantine due to the league's health and safety protocols. He's expected to be out of action for 10 to 14 days.

Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum is expected to enter quarantine and miss 10-to-14 days due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2021

That timeline would force Tatum to miss at least five -- and potentially as many as seven -- Celtics games. Here's their upcoming schedule:

Sun., January 10 vs. Miami 7:00 p.m. Tue., January 12 at Chicago 8:00 p.m. Wed., January 13 vs. Orlando 7:30 p.m. Fri., January 15 vs. Orlando 7:30 p.m. Sun., January 17 vs. New York 1:00 p.m. Wed., January 20 at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m. Fri., January 22 at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Hopefully for Tatum and the Celtics, he'll only have to be out the minimum 10 days and will be back in time for the C's back-to-back road games against the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who are dealing with their own COVID-19 issues. Philly currently has seven players in health and safety protocol after close contact with Seth Curry, who tested positive earlier this week.

Losing Tatum -- who is coming off a team-high 32 points against the Wizards Friday night -- is obviously a massive blow for the Celtics. His 26.9 points per game average ranks eighth in the NBA and he's in the middle of his best stretch of basketball this season, averaging 33 points on 52 percent shooting over his last three games.