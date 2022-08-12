Tax Group: High Costs, Taxes Are Driving People Out of Mass.

The Bay State faces a “perfect storm” of factors — including extreme housing costs and an above-average unemployment insurance price tag — that could undercut our financial and educational advantages, driving a flood of taxpayers and talent away from the state, a new report suggests.

The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, a policy research group, argued in a report released Friday that the Covid-19 pandemic underscored signs that the state's competitive edge was already waning. Tens of thousands of taxpayers were already fleeing the state every year, the report contends, but the pandemic reshaped how and where people work while highlighting the dire need for greater access to child care, housing, safe transportation and workforce development.

