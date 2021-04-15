Taylor Hall, Tuukka Rask Shine in Win

Highlights: Bruins dominate Islanders, gift Rask 300th win in his return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the first time in six tries, the Boston Bruins have notched a win against the New York Islanders.

On Thursday night, the Bruins were dominant from the start against the Isles. In the first period alone, they were able to get 23 shots on goal and if it weren't for a strong effort from Semyon Varlamov (41 saves on 44 shots faced), this game could've been a rout for Boston.

Instead, the Islanders hung around and entered the third period down 2-1. But Taylor Hall scored his first goal with the Bruins just a couple of minutes into the third period and that gave the Bruins the cushion they needed to earn the victory.

In addition to Hall's goal, Brad Marchand was able to net a pair, including one that bounced in off his back and an empty-netter. Craig Smith also continued his hot streak, scoring for the fourth time in his last six games and playing well on David Krejci's right side.

The terrific effort of the Bruins' offense resulted in a win for Tuukka Rask, who looked good stopping 22 of 23 shots that came his way. He was playing his first full game since the B's March 17 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

The victory marked the 300th of Rask's impressive career. He is just the 37th goalie in NHL history to reach that mark and the second member of the Bruins to do so. Harry Lumley (330 wins) was the first.

Here are the highlights from the Bruins' big win.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 4, Islanders 1

BOX SCORE

BRUINS' RECORD: 23-12-6

HIGHLIGHTS

Brad Marchand bounces it into the net off his back:

Craig Smith nets a power play goal to double the Bruins lead:

Travis Zajac cuts the Boston lead in half:

Taylor Hall extends the Bruins lead to two with his first B's goal:

UP NEXT

The Bruins will host the New York Islanders again on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.