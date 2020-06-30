Connecticut

Teacher Vanishes From Connecticut Home After Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms

Gil Cunha, 50, was last seen just after midnight on May 7, at his parents’ home in the area of West Haven, Connecticut

Gil Cunha
West Haven Police Department

Nearly eight weeks have passed since a beloved Connecticut school teacher disappeared in the early morning hours of his 50th birthday on May 7, and family members are worried sick.

Gil Cunha, 50, was last seen just after midnight on May 7, at his parents’ home in the neighborhood of West Shore in West Haven, Connecticut, according to a press release issued by the West Haven Police Department.

Cunha's cousin, Lori Kenney, told Dateline that Cunha's father saw him watching TV between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Later that morning, Cunha's mother woke up to find that Cunha was gone.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Virus Updates: States Reverse Openings, Require Masks Amid Virus Resurgence

Donald Trump 9 hours ago

AP Sources: White House Aware of Russian Bounties in 2019

Both Lori, and Bob Tavares, who is another of Cunha's cousins, told Dateline that the family was also concerned because Cunha had been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and had self-quarantined for three weeks prior to his disappearance.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutcoronavirusTeacher
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us