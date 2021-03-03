Teachers, Educators in Milford Get First COVID-19 Vaccines Today

More Connecticut teachers will be getting vaccinated against COVID-19 today. Several clinics are being held today including in New Britain, New Haven and Milford.

Educators and school staff in Milford are beginning to take part in the vaccination process today. The school district and the Milford Health Department say they're trying to make the process as smooth as possible.

School districts across Connecticut are working to get teachers and school staff vaccinated as schools return to in person learning.

The Milford Health Department will be hosting three clinics at the Parsons Government Building for employees of Milford Public Schools and Durham School Services Bus Company. The clinics will start today and will run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The next two clinics will be on Friday and Next Wednesday.

According to the district, basic information for eligible employees in public schools and the bus company has already been put into the VAMS system. Later on this week, they will be receiving a link by email to schedule an appointment for what is titled, "first dose."

Some of the first teachers in the northeast part of the state received their COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The process is getting underway all over the state and educators are sharing their excitement for the new chapter.

"Oh my gosh it means we can come into this situation and somewhat feel safe," teacher Lucy Trudeau said. "Big sigh of relief," Donna Shaw, another teacher, added.

“It has been an interesting year, but our teachers have pulled together and we have been here," Thompson Public Schools Superintendent Melinda Smith said.

The district said the second dose will be available in April.