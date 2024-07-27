Team USA's Fred Richard's secret to success: His mattress

U.S. gymnast Fred Richard revealed his one secret as he arrived to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After competing in qualifying earlier this morning, Massachusetts' Richard revealed to NBC that he ordered a new mattress to sleep on in Paris.

“I’ve been sleeping like a king the days here. It’s been amazing. I’ve been watching you guys complain about the matts is funny” said Richard as he was interviewed alongside teammate Paul Juda.

“Not me, not me. I think the mattresses are good.”, Juda added.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The U.S. finished second in their subdivision, and Richard and Juda finished third and fourth in the individual all-around. All are expected to advance to the finals.

“I think I got the jitters out today I think that was the big thing you know do the job, qualify to the next days, but get the nerves out, I mean this is my first time on the biggest stage, I definitely was feeling it today. But it was fun” said Richard about the result in qualifying.

“I think we last we became really close as a team we had our own little exercise. I’ll keep that private but, we bonded and today it showed. Every routine I felt like every single guy had our back and I know it’s just going to keep going for team finals." added Juda about the performance and the camaraderie in the team.