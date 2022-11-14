celtics

Technical Foul for Clapping? NBA Stars React to Bizarre Call Against Jayson Tatum

By Justin Leger

Durant can't help but laugh at Tatum's bizarre technical foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Much like the Boston Celtics fans watching Monday night's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, all Kevin Durant could do was laugh at the questionable technical foul on Jayson Tatum.

Tatum was issued a tech for clapping in frustration after committing a foul in the second quarter.

Celtics-Thunder takeaways: Smart steps up in the clutch

Durant shared his stunned reaction to the bizarre tech on Twitter.

"Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing," the Brooklyn Nets star wrote.

 Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant also was amused by the bizarre call.

It wasn't amusing at the time for Tatum and the C's, but they got the last laugh as they went on to defeat the Thunder in a nail-biter, 126-122. Tatum finished with a team-high 27 points as Boston extended its win streak to seven games.

