Teen charged in 2023 crash that killed high school senior in Connecticut

Police have arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of causing a crash in New Milford last year that killed another teen.

The crash happened on Route 7, in front of the Italia Mia restaurant, just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Police said an Infiniti G35 was on Route 7 and a Hyundai Tucson was trying to turn left into the restaurant when the crash happened, then the Infiniti hit another car.

Julio Gomez, a 17-year-old passenger in the Infiniti, was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police. He was a high school senior.

New Milford police said a 17-year-old was driving one of the vehicles at an excessive speed and investigators determined his speed was the primary cause of the crash.

He has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree, assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, reckless driving, 16/17-year-old passenger restrictions and failure to wear a safety belt.

He appeared in court on Friday.