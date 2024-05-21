New Milford

Teen charged in 2023 crash that killed high school senior in Connecticut

Memorial at site of crash that killed 17-year-old.
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of causing a crash in New Milford last year that killed another teen.

The crash happened on Route 7, in front of the Italia Mia restaurant, just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Police said an Infiniti G35 was on Route 7 and a Hyundai Tucson was trying to turn left into the restaurant when the crash happened, then the Infiniti hit another car.

Julio Gomez, a 17-year-old passenger in the Infiniti, was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police. He was a high school senior.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

New Milford police said a 17-year-old was driving one of the vehicles at an excessive speed and investigators determined his speed was the primary cause of the crash.

Sep 25, 2023

Vigil to be held after crash that killed 17-year-old high school student in Connecticut

Sep 22, 2023

High school senior dead, others injured after New Milford, Conn. crash

He has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree, assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, reckless driving, 16/17-year-old passenger restrictions and failure to wear a safety belt.

He appeared in court on Friday.

This article tagged under:

New Milford
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us