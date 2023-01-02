Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Worcester

A teenager was arrested by police after a brief pursuit on Monday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police say they responded to a report of a man approaching motorists aggressively asking for rides in the area of 68 Strafford St.

Witnesses say the man approached motorists armed with a knife and asked for their keys, according to authorities.

Police say the man, identified as 19-year-old Sahfari Williams continued running when he saw police. He was arrested and there was a knife located in his jacket pocket, authorities say.

Williams has been charged with carjacking, disorderly conduct and disturbing he peace.