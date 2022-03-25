Teen Dies After Fall From Ride at Florida Amusement Park, Deputies Say

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the teen's identity or additional details on their investigation.

The ride opened in December 2021, billing itself as the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower at 430 feet according to the park's website.

The ride holds 30 passengers as it rises in the air, rotates around the tower and then tilts to face the ground before free falling at more than 75 mph (120 kph), the website said.

