Teen Found Dead in Manchester, Conn. Was Strangled; Death Ruled Homicide

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the 13-year-old found dead in the basement of a Manchester apartment complex was strangled and her death is being ruled a homicide.

Family has identified the 13-year-old as Zaniya Wright. She was found in the apartment complex on Friday morning hours after her mother reported her missing, according to police.

NBC CT/Family Photo

Officials with the OCME said Wright died because of compression to the neck.

Her mother contacted police at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and reported her missing, police said.

The 13-year-old was found dead at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the basement of the South Adams Apartments, police said. Police said she was found in a common area, not an apartment.

Anyone who saw anything or has information is being asked to call (860) 645-5500.

Manchester Public Schools confirmed Zaniya was a student at Illing Middle School.