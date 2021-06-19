MANCHESTER

Teen Found Dead in Manchester, Conn. Was Strangled; Death Ruled Homicide

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the 13-year-old found dead in the basement of a Manchester apartment complex was strangled and her death is being ruled a homicide.

Family has identified the 13-year-old as Zaniya Wright. She was found in the apartment complex on Friday morning hours after her mother reported her missing, according to police.

Zaniya Wright, 13, was found dead in the basement of a Manchester apartment building Friday morning after being reported missing Thursday night, according to her family.

Officials with the OCME said Wright died because of compression to the neck.

Her mother contacted police at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and reported her missing, police said.

The 13-year-old was found dead at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the basement of the South Adams Apartments, police said. Police said she was found in a common area, not an apartment.

Anyone who saw anything or has information is being asked to call (860) 645-5500.

Manchester Public Schools confirmed Zaniya was a student at Illing Middle School.

