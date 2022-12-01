Waterbury

Teen Hospitalized After Being Shot in Waterbury, Conn.

A 17-year-old has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in Waterbury Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened on Scott Road at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found the teen and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for the person who shot him. The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

