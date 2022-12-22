Massachusetts

Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home

After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a gunshot wound on his leg, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night.

Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m.

The teen was then transported to Lawrence General Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities say they are looking for 2 men who were in the residence handling a firearm when it was discharged.

Police said there it no threat to the community. The incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsshootingMethuen
