Trumbull

Cumberland, RI teen killed in crash in Trumbull, CT: police

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

An 18-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a crash in Trumbull on Friday night.

State police said a BMW X5 driven by an 18-year-old Cranston, Rhode Island man sideswiped a BMW X1 driven by a 61-year-old Braintree, Vermont man on Route 25 South near exit 9 in Trumbull around 11 p.m.

After the initial collision, the BMW X5 spun out of control, went into the median, rolled over and hit several trees, according to state police.

Timothy Campbell, 18, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was in the back seat and died at the scene, state police said.

The driver and two other passengers in the car were injured and taken to a hospital. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

No one in the other car was injured.

Route 25 South was closed for several hours as police investigated.

U.S. & World

Real Estate 45 mins ago

This couple bought a 19th-century schoolhouse for $210,000 and made it their family home—take a look inside

Restaurants 2 hours ago

Here's why Americans are going back to Chili's

The Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash camera video is asked to call Troop G at (203) 696-2500.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us