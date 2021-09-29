Teen Killed in Conn. Stabbing: Police

A 14-year-old died in a stabbing incident in Waterbury following an argument on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Waterbury police responded to reports of a stabbing at 1:38 p.m. on Colonial Avenue.

The victim, a teenage male, was transported to an area hospital for a stab wound to the chest area, police said.

Jeimy Cintron, 27, of Waterbury was arrested at the scene and charged with murder in the case, police said. Investigators said a verbal and physical altercation between Cintron and the victim led to the stabbing.

Cintron is being held on a $3 million bond, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call 203-574-6941.