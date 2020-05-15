Florida

Teen Learning How to Drive Hits, Kills Dad During Parking Lesson in Florida

The man was struck while his 15-year-old daughter was learning how to park, police said

Police lights
Shutterstock

A Florida man was killed while teaching his teen daughter to drive, police said.

The fatal accident happened at a park in Tarpon Springs about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa. The victim was identified only as a 46-year-old man.

The man was standing in front of his 2017 Ford pickup when his 15-year-old accidentally hit the accelerator and struck him, the station reported.

U.S. & World

29 mins ago

Coronavirus Updates: Navy Hospital Ship Leaves LA; House to Vote on More Virus Aid

Joe Biden 1 hour ago

Biden Says He Would Not Pardon Trump

She was learning how to park when the truck struck a curb, the man and a tree, police said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

FloridaTampa
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us