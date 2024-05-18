Teen motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Stamford, Conn.

A 17-year-old has died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Stamford on Friday night.

Police said a 58-year-old Stamford resident was driving a car southbound on Lockwood Avenue around 9:15 p.m. when they attempted to make a left turn and went into the motorcycle's path of travel.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist tried to stop, but could not and hit the front of the car.

The teen was taken to Stamford Hospital where he later died of his injuries. Officers do not plan to release the teen's identity due to his age.

The driver of the car involved in the collision remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the accident reconstruction squad at (203) 977-4712.