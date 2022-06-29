Teen Rescued From Water at Beach on Cape Cod

A 15-year-old who was having trouble swimming was rescued by another teen at a beach in the Centerville section of Barnstable, Massachusetts Wednesday.

Captain Chris Adams of the Centerville Fire Department said emergency crews were called to Craigville Beach around 2:30 p.m. The victim, who is from Hyannis, had already been pulled out of the water by the time crews arrived. He was unresponsive but breathing, Adams said, and taken to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment.

The busy summer season is underway on the Cape and beaches are expected to be busy for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

More details on the teen's condition were not immediately released.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.