New Hampshire

Teen Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in NH

The 17-year-old was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and later transferred to Boston Children's Hospital

By Marc Fortier

A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to a Boston hospital after being hit by a car Friday night in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Rochester police said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. for a car versus bicycle crash with serious injuries at Brock Street and Columbus Avenue. The teen bicyclist had been hit by a Nissan Altima and was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and later transferred to Boston Children's Hospital.

The bicyclist's name was not released by police.

An investigation determined that the bicycle was traveling down Brock Street toward the Columbus Avenue intersection when it was struck by the Altima as it crossed Columbus Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

