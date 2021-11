A male teen was reportedly shot overnight in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.

Boston police said the teenage victim walked into a local hospital after being shot around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on Wood Avenue. He is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing. Police said ballistics evidence was recovered at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.