Teen Stabbed Outside Elementary School in Conn. Has Died: Police

A teen who was stabbed during a fight outside an East Haven elementary school Tuesday night has died, according to police.

Officers responded to Tuttle Elementary School just before 6:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an altercation and they found that a 15-year-old from North Branford had been assaulted with a knife.

The fire department treated the teen at the scene and died after being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The fight involving several people happened in a courtyard on Tuttle Elementary School grounds while school was not in session, police said.

Police said they want residents to know that all involved individuals in this altercation have been identified, are accounted for, and no threat to public safety exists. 

The investigation is ongoing and police are working with the State’s Attorney’s Office and said information regarding pending charges will be forthcoming.

